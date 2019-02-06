She added: “Today, the ride has become a nationwide annual celebration of hope, health and awareness, and its success stories have spread in the region and far beyond. People wait to join our campaign every year. I extend a ‘pink thank you’ for the efforts you all have put in — our trusted partners, sponsors, volunteers and supporters who have brought us to the position we stand at today. More than 16,000 mammograms have been delivered in the past eight years, and more than 1,400 riders and volunteers have stressed the importance of early detection in all seven emirates.”