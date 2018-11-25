Dubai: More than 300 people of determination and their families joined hands with more than 100 medical and non-medical volunteers, including employees from various divisions of Aster DM Healthcare, in a series of interactive, health and wellness activities as part of Al Amal 2.0 (The Hope) initiative organised by Aster Volunteers, the global corporate social responsibility programme of Aster DM Healthcare.
The participants were from the Dubai Club for People of Determination and Special Needs Development Centre.
The event marks Aster DM healthcare’s global commitment and support towards the People of Determination in UAE. It is also in line with the government’s effort to empower the people of determination by urging an integrated community role. Currently, the organisation has 71 differently abled individuals employed at their units across India and GCC.
During the event, the people of determination were coached by professional artist volunteers in painting, photography and pottery to develop artwork that encourages creativity and self-sufficiency.
The artwork they developed was exhibited for sale during the event, the proceeds of which will be given to them and their respective organisations.
A free medical check-up camp for the differently abled was arranged on-site with the help of doctors, nurses and paramedics from Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres and Aster Hospital and Clinics, which covered a variety of speciality areas including gynaecology, orthopaedics, podiatry, psychology, general medicine, basic life support and Cardiopulmonary resuscitation training.
Alisha Moopen, Executive Director and CEO of Aster and Medcare Hospitals and Clinics in the GCC, said through Al Amal, they aim to showcase the beauty and splendour that exists in individuals and people of determination.
“Across the Aster Group, we want to shed light and bring forward the people of determination to embrace the beauty and differences that truly remind us that how special God has created each one of us. The event marks our underlying commitment to work together across the community in an effort to further integrate the people of determination across the social fabric of the UAE and beyond,” Moopen said.
Through various initiatives, the Aster Volunteers programme has been able to impact 854,065 lives across nine countries, including GCC and India.