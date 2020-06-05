ABU DHABI: A number of people from different nationalities have been caught in violation of official guidelines, said the spokesperson of Emergency and Crisis Prosecution.
The violations committed by the residents included failure to comply with quarantine measures at facilities, leaving home during curfew, not adhering to quarantine instructions, violating compulsory hospitalisation, violating prohibitions and restrictions on assemblies and gatherings in public places, farms and estates, and non-compliance with quarantine instructions in private establishments, he said.
He added that legal action has been taken and charges filed against them. The fines for these violations range from Dh 3,000 to 50,000.
The Public Prosecution has called upon the public to adhere to precautionary and preventative measures, laws, regulations, and decisions issued by government authorities and said that ''violators will be subject to legal action."
The Public Prosecution affirmed that it would take legal action against all those who do not adhere to measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 to protect the health and safety of UAE community members and to support government efforts to contain the health, economic, and social impact of the coronavirus.