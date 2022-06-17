Abu Dhabi: Operation Smile UAE, in cooperation with Healthpoint and the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi, will start a new medical mission in the UAE tomorrow, providing free surgeries to patients with cleft conditions over a course of three days at Healthpoint, Abu Dhabi.
To determine which patients are eligible for surgery, Operation Smile UAE held a screening session at Healthpoint where 24 patients were examined by a team of medical volunteers. Twelve patients will receive life-changing surgeries for their cleft conditions. Patients who will receive surgery range from four-and-a-half months to ten years in age.
In January 2011, Operation Smile UAE was established under the patronage of Sheikha Alyazia bint Saif Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The foundation is a branch of Operation Smile, an international charity established in 1982, which provides free, safe surgery for children and young adults born with cleft lip and cleft palate.
A team of 36 medical volunteers, including surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses and paediatricians will be donating their time during the mission. Operation Smile UAE medical volunteers will be working alongside volunteers from Healthpoint.
The medical team’s expertise will ensure all patients receive the highest quality care before, during and after their surgeries.
Also, four student volunteers from Student Programmes initiative will participate in this mission.