Accessible to members of the public, users will be able to interact with the dashboards in a multitude of ways including interactive filters, which will help users to visualise the data provided over a selected time period in addition to displaying trends and related changes within the Abu Dhabi health care system. Users will also be able to compare selected statistics with international benchmarks on the same parameters. The dashboards are available at DoH’s new website via www.doh.gov.ae/opendata.