Abu Dhabi: Open Data Dashboards were launched by the Abu Dhabi Department of Health at the Arab Health forum in Dubai World Trade Centre this week.
At the event, which concluded on Thursday, the online portal was launched, relaying the emirate’s most up-to-date statistics in a visual and engaging manner.
Accessible to members of the public, users will be able to interact with the dashboards in a multitude of ways including interactive filters, which will help users to visualise the data provided over a selected time period in addition to displaying trends and related changes within the Abu Dhabi health care system. Users will also be able to compare selected statistics with international benchmarks on the same parameters. The dashboards are available at DoH’s new website via www.doh.gov.ae/opendata.