Dubai: A real estate brokerage office was closed while eight other commercial establishments were given fines and one shop was given a stern warning, following another round of intensive field inspections conducted by the Dubai Economy (DED) to check business compliance with coronavirus (COVID-19) preventive measures.
The Dubai Economy also tweeted on Tuesday that 681 businesses were found compliant of the safety protocols by DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP), which is conducting daily monitoring of commercial establishments across Dubai.
Consumer watch
The DED has also repeatedly called on the public to become the eyes and ears of the government in keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The DED said anyone can report any health and safety violations through the Dubai Consumer app, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website.