Abu Dhabi: Palestinian cancer patient Noorhan Jameel Abed has recovered from cancer, thanks to the UAE’s generous medical treatment initiative for patients affected by Gaza war.

In November 2023, amid the shadows of illness, a ray of hope shone on Noorhan Jameel Abed when she arrived in UAE.

Fuelled by the UAE’s generous initiative to treat 1000 cancer patients from Gaza, Noorhan arrived in the UAE, clutching a flicker of faith. Diagnosed with leukaemia for two and a half agonising years; her treatment in Gaza had been precarious, constantly threatened by the escalating crisis.

UAE's initiative

Noorhan was among the first group of Palestinian cancer patients who arrived in the country for treatment, in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide medical treatment for 1,000 wounded children, and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip, in the UAE’s hospitals.

Standing by her side at Abu Dhabi Airport, ready to return home after Noorhan’s miraculous recovery, her mother, Manal Mahmoud Abed, choked back tears of gratitude. “The UAE’s initiative was a lifeline,” she said. “

Noorhan was one of the first to benefit — receiving the highest level of care imaginable — from comprehensive assessments to specialised treatment, every step meticulously orchestrated. Today, thanks to God and the UAE’s unwavering support, my daughter is free of cancer,” she told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Dedicated medical team

Manal’s profound gratitude poured forth as she spoke of the dedicated medical team who attended Noorhan around the clock, the concerned authorities who ensured her needs were met, and the warm hospitality that embraced them during their stay.

“The UAE has always been a pillar of support for the Palestinian people,” she affirmed. “This humanitarian act of extraordinary generosity has given life back to countless children and families, weaving a tapestry of hope amid adversity.”

As they waved goodbye to their temporary haven, Noorhan carried not just her recovered health, but a profound sense of love and respect for the land that had mended her shattered world.