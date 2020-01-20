Chinese go to work at the height of the SARS scare. The WHO has warned against a new SARS-like virus. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Monday said it is closely following up on the latest updates with regard to the novel coronavirus emerging in China and that no cases have been reported in the UAE.

No risk so far

The ministry said it accordingly reassures the public that the outbreak does not pose any risk to the UAE’s public health in the meantime.

Robust monitoring

A senior official from the ministry said the ministry, in cooperation with its partners, follows “a very effective” epidemiological monitoring mechanism, in accordance with “the highest international practices”, to ensure efficiency and protect society against any health pandemics.

The official added that the UAE is among the world’s best countries in epidemiological surveillance and appropriate response to health emergencies as per World Health Organisation standards.

Precautions taken

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary of Health Centres and Clinics Sector, MoHAP, said the ministry has taken all precautionary measures in cooperation with its strategic partners, and is ready to deal with any travel-related coronavirus cases to be detected in the country.

Standby mode

Al Rand added that the ministry has made sure that all ports are on standby to handle coronavirus cases, highlighting the necessity of taking standard procedures when detecting any case, including informing health authorities, following necessary procedures and transporting patients to specific hospitals.