Dubai: No cases of breast cancer were detected in the first two days of the UAE-wide Pink Caravan Ride, which entered its third day in Dubai on Monday.
Around 2,400 free clinical screenings were carried out in Sharjah on Saturday and in Ajman on Sunday in the ninth edition of the annual campaign, which covers all seven emirates.
On Monday, Dr Sawsan Al Madhi, director-general of Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP) and head of Pink Caravan Ride Medical and Awareness Committee, said in Dubai that no positive cases of breast cancer were detected till Sunday. The figures from Monday’s campaign, held at Dubai Design District (d3), will be released soon, she added.
Over the last eight editions, Pink Caravan Ride has detected 61 positive cases for breast cancer, including a man who is “doing very well now”, Dr Al Madhi said. Last year, the campaign detected a record 15 positive cases.
Dr Al Madhi said visitors can continue to avail free screenings in Dubai at the fixed clinic at Ibn Battuta Mall till March 1, daily from 4pm to 10pm.
The campaign also has mobile clinics that screen for breast cancer wherever the campaign goes.
The latest edition of Pink Caravan Ride, organised by FoCP, will run until March 1, ending in Abu Dhabi after covering all other emirates. It is scheduled to enter Umm Al Quwain on Tuesday, followed by Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi.
Dr Al Madhi said residents should not wait for Pink Caravan Ride to roll into town if they suspect they may have or be at risk of developing breast cancer. She said “we’re just a phone call away if a woman detects anything suspicious”. FoCP, which organises Pink Caravan Ride, can be reached at 065065542.
“If she has a doubt because of her doctor or insurance or financial issue, please just give us a call. We will make sure we can guide her with our help and always provide free access, as much as we can.”
On Monday, among the people availing of the free screening at d3 was an elderly lady from India.
Speaking on her behalf, her husband Mehrotra Sitaram, said: “We heard about this initiative through the press and we thought we should avail this opportunity. Praise be to God, nothing adverse was found in her case. We came here as a precautionary measure.”
Sitaram added that the Pink Caravan Ride especially benefits “the needy people who cannot afford the screenings and mammography because it’s a very expensive exercise. And the awareness about breast cancer is definitely required also”.