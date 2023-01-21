Abu Dhabi: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a Mubadala Health partner, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the College of Medicine and Health Sciences - United Arab Emirates University.
As part of the agreement, some of the potential collaborations include cooperation on research projects, co-mentoring and placement of students at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and the creation of research and development partnerships. The educational arm of the MoU entails cooperation on educational projects at the undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral levels. The MoU also includes partnering on the development of jointly led events such as workshops, seminars and conferences.
Dr Sawsan AbdelRazig, Interim Chief Academic Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “Innovation, research, and education are key areas that Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi focuses on. Partnering with one of the most recognised and respected academic institutions in the UAE puts us at the forefront to train the next generation of healthcare leaders and physicians, advance research, broaden our body of knowledge, and, ultimately, improve healthcare in the UAE.”
‘Homegrown talent’
She added: “We recognise the importance of nurturing ‘homegrown’ talent to create sustainable health services in the UAE. This agreement serves as a mutually beneficial platform that will help us drive all of these objectives, which will, in turn, benefit the local communities and the wider region.”
Professor Juma Alkaabi, Interim Dean from College of Medicine and Health Sciences - United Arab Emirates University, said: “The College of Medicine and Health Sciences strives to produce Emirati doctors educated to the highest international standards. The collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi will enhance student’s experience and also open up additional avenues for research.”
He added: “We are extremely proud to be aligned with one the most distinguished hospitals in the region. There is much that Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and the College of Medicine and Health Sciences can achieve together by way of collaboration in research and education, and we look forward to working closely with the team.”