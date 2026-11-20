Trial finds tumours undetected in one in 12 patients, experts caution more research needed
A daily pill combined with chemotherapy has produced striking results in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, with tumours becoming undetectable in about one in 12 patients and shrinking in more than 60 per cent of those treated, according to new clinical trial findings.
The drug, called daraxonrasib, was tested in 61 patients whose pancreatic cancer had spread to other parts of the body. Researchers found that tumours shrank or disappeared in 60.7 per cent of patients, while 8.2 per cent showed no detectable signs of cancer on scans.
The findings, presented on Friday at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, offer fresh hope for treating one of the deadliest forms of cancer.
According to the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), the treatment also stopped the disease from progressing in 90.2 per cent of patients. The median period before the cancer worsened or patients died was 12.8 months.
Dr Wungki Park, a gastrointestinal oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York who led the research, described the findings as “a massive, massive breakthrough”.
“In about one in 12 patients, it [the cancer] completely disappeared,” he told the Press Association, according to British broadcaster LBC.
Pancreatic cancer is among the most difficult cancers to treat, particularly when diagnosed after it has spread beyond the pancreas.
According to EORTC, patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer receiving conventional chemotherapy typically survive for eight to 11 months. Tumour shrinkage occurs in about 23 to 42 per cent of patients, while the disease often begins progressing again after five to six months.
In the new trial, 76.6 per cent of patients were still alive 12 months after beginning treatment, although researchers cautioned that comparisons with historical chemotherapy results cannot establish whether the new combination improves survival.
The treatment works by targeting RAS proteins, which regulate signals telling cells when to grow. Mutations affecting these proteins are found in more than 90 per cent of pancreatic cancers, causing cells to multiply uncontrollably.
Daraxonrasib, developed by US biotechnology company Revolution Medicines, is designed to interfere with these signals.
Patients in the trial received a daily 200mg tablet alongside two established chemotherapy drugs, gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel.
Despite the encouraging findings, scientists stressed that the results do not establish that the treatment can cure pancreatic cancer.
Professor Shivan Sivakumar, professor of translational oncology at the University of Birmingham, described the results as encouraging but warned that the trial involved only 61 patients and lacked a randomised control group.
“We do not yet know whether these promising results will translate into longer overall survival,” he said in comments published by the UK’s Science Media Centre.
The study also found that some patients experienced rashes, diarrhoea and fatigue. Five per cent discontinued treatment because of side effects attributed to daraxonrasib.
Dr Park acknowledged that further research was essential because the patients receiving the combination had not been directly compared with another group receiving chemotherapy alone.
A larger international Phase III trial, known as RASolute-303, is now investigating whether daraxonrasib, either alone or combined with chemotherapy, can improve outcomes compared with standard chemotherapy.
Daraxonrasib, marketed as Rasonque, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in August 2026 for certain patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer who had previously undergone treatment or were unsuitable for combination chemotherapy.
That approval followed a separate trial involving 500 patients in which median overall survival reached 13.2 months among those receiving daraxonrasib, compared with 6.7 months for patients receiving standard chemotherapy, according to the FDA.
However, the latest findings concern a different approach: using daraxonrasib alongside chemotherapy as an initial treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer. That combination still requires further clinical validation.
Researchers say the next phase of testing will determine whether the promising early results can translate into longer survival for patients facing a disease with historically limited treatment options.