According to the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), the treatment also stopped the disease from progressing in 90.2 per cent of patients. The median period before the cancer worsened or patients died was 12.8 months.

The drug, called daraxonrasib, was tested in 61 patients whose pancreatic cancer had spread to other parts of the body. Researchers found that tumours shrank or disappeared in 60.7 per cent of patients, while 8.2 per cent showed no detectable signs of cancer on scans.

A daily pill combined with chemotherapy has produced striking results in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, with tumours becoming undetectable in about one in 12 patients and shrinking in more than 60 per cent of those treated, according to new clinical trial findings.

According to EORTC, patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer receiving conventional chemotherapy typically survive for eight to 11 months. Tumour shrinkage occurs in about 23 to 42 per cent of patients, while the disease often begins progressing again after five to six months.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.