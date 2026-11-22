The Princess of Wales reveals why she did not ring the bell after cancer treatment
The Princess of Wales has spoken candidly about how her cancer diagnosis changed her life, saying the experience had a profound impact beyond its physical effects, in a forthcoming BBC documentary titled Heal.
"It changes your body, it changes you physically – but there is a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you," Catherine says in the documentary, offering a rare insight into her personal experience of illness and recovery.
The 30-minute film, which will premiere on BBC One on November 29, follows the princess as she reflects on her cancer journey, the challenges of recovery and the importance of emotional well-being alongside medical treatment.
Catherine was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024 and announced in January 2025 that she was in remission. She underwent chemotherapy but has never publicly disclosed the type of cancer she was treated for.
The documentary follows Catherine as she undertakes the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours.
The challenge also gives her an opportunity to meet people navigating their own health journeys and reflect on the importance of human connection and support during difficult times.
"It's clear we're not meant to carry life's challenges alone," she says in the film, according to the BBC.
Reflecting on how difficult experiences can change a person's outlook on life, she adds: "It is often through pain that we realise there is a greater beauty that lies beyond that."
The documentary includes footage of Catherine embracing members of her family, including her husband, Prince William, alongside scenes featuring other people affected by cancer.
One of the more personal moments in the documentary comes during a conversation between Catherine and her brother, James Middleton.
Patients completing treatment at The Royal Marsden Hospital, where the princess received care, can symbolically mark the milestone by ringing a bell.
Catherine reveals that she did not ring the bell after completing her treatment.
"I didn't ring the bell," she tells her brother.
"Maybe this is your ringing the bell," James responds, referring to her Three Peaks Challenge and the documentary as part of her healing journey.
The exchange offers a glimpse into how Catherine has approached life after treatment and the milestones that have marked her recovery.
Catherine has previously spoken about the challenges of returning to normal life after cancer treatment, including the good and bad days that can follow chemotherapy.
She has also highlighted the need to recognise that patients cannot necessarily return immediately to how they felt before their diagnosis.
Heal explores her belief in a more holistic approach to cancer care, focusing not only on medical treatment but also on emotional resilience, well-being and quality of life during and after illness.
The princess hopes to encourage greater attention to the wider needs of people living with and beyond cancer, including the role of relationships, supportive environments and meaningful experiences in the healing process.
The documentary is introduced by broadcaster Kirsty Young. BBC Chief Content Officer Kate Phillips said the film was expected to resonate with viewers and provide comfort and support to those navigating their own health challenges.
The documentary will premiere on BBC One in the UK on November 29, with international broadcasts scheduled as follows:
United States: NBCUniversal, November 30
Australia: Channel 9, December 1
Canada: CTV, December 7
All funds received through the documentary's international distribution will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, supporting people living with and beyond a cancer diagnosis.
Catherine was treated at The Royal Marsden Hospital and has gradually returned to public engagements since announcing her remission. She recently travelled to India with Prince William for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, marking their first overseas royal engagement together since her cancer treatment.