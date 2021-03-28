Sharjah: A new COVID-19 field hospital with 204 beds opened in Sharjah on Sunday.
Shaikh Salem Bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, inaugurated the Mohammad Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Sharjah.
The facility was completed within 10 days across an area of 7,000 square metres. It includes 204 beds, of which 48 are designated for intensive care and 156 for moderate to severe cases. Services at the hospital are provided by 75 doctors, 231 nurses and 44 technicians and assistant health personnel.
It comes as the UAE is setting up more field hospitals to combat COVID-19. A total of seven such institutions are expected to be operational in the next phase of the country’s fight against the pandemic, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) had announced last month.
These seven facilities will have a total of 2,058 beds, of which 292 will be dedicated to critical cases. Earlier this month, a COVID-19 field hospital opened in Ajman, also with 204 beds.