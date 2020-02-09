The new Oncology Care Centre being inaugurated at Prime Hospital Image Credit:

Dubai: UAE-based Prime Hospital has inaugurated its new Oncology Care Centre to help address the high cases of cancer in the UAE.

The round-the-clock center will cater to both adult and pediatric cancers among UAE nationals, residents and medical tourists with a focus on cancers such as breast, colon, lung, liver, esophagus, stomach, prostate, colorectal, kidney, pancreas, brain, leukemia, cervix, ovarian sarcomas and other common and rare cancers.

The new Oncology Department was inaugurated by Saleh Al Hashimi, CEO of Insurance Corporation, Dubai Health Authority (DHA); in the presence of Dr Jamil Ahmad, Managing Director, Prime Healthcare Group; and the senior management of Prime Hospital and Prime Healthcare Group.

In line with the UAE National agenda to bring down cancer-associated mortality, the Department of Oncology at Prime Hospital has come up as a comprehensive cancer care center. The new center is focused on delivering care ranging from preventative measures and early detection to treatment provided by a specialised team from various disciplines such as medical oncology, surgical oncology, palliative care and pain management.