Dubai: UAE-based Prime Hospital has inaugurated its new Oncology Care Centre to help address the high cases of cancer in the UAE.
The round-the-clock center will cater to both adult and pediatric cancers among UAE nationals, residents and medical tourists with a focus on cancers such as breast, colon, lung, liver, esophagus, stomach, prostate, colorectal, kidney, pancreas, brain, leukemia, cervix, ovarian sarcomas and other common and rare cancers.
The new Oncology Department was inaugurated by Saleh Al Hashimi, CEO of Insurance Corporation, Dubai Health Authority (DHA); in the presence of Dr Jamil Ahmad, Managing Director, Prime Healthcare Group; and the senior management of Prime Hospital and Prime Healthcare Group.
In line with the UAE National agenda to bring down cancer-associated mortality, the Department of Oncology at Prime Hospital has come up as a comprehensive cancer care center. The new center is focused on delivering care ranging from preventative measures and early detection to treatment provided by a specialised team from various disciplines such as medical oncology, surgical oncology, palliative care and pain management.
Dr Ahmad said: “Every year, over 200 new cancer cases are reported in children and approximately 200 new cancer cases in adults across the UAE. Usually, the diagnosis of cancer is very stressful and the patient needs a proper treatment plan in place. Prime Hospital Oncology Center is a dedicated cancer care center in Dubai. We have a professionals… who work hand in hand to treat patients diagnosed with cancer and to provide them with the best quality of Life. The Oncology Department of Prime Hospital offers range of services include cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment encompassing inpatient and outpatient chemotherapy, onco-surgeries targeted therapies, palliative and supportive care for various cancers.”