Sheikh Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to pioneer advanced healthcare, combat cancer through cutting-edge technologies, and foster global partnerships.

This dedication extends from civic organisations to education, workplaces, and international collaborations, reflecting a comprehensive strategy to advocate for patients, drive innovations, and reduce cancer risk factors, added Sheikh Nahyan during his keynote address at the conference.

The three-day conference is showcasing the latest advancements in cancer research, education, and technology, highlighting the UAE’s unwavering commitment to top-tier healthcare.

The annual event is organised by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, and Tawam Hospital, part of the SEHA network.

The conference serves as a platform for oncologists, researchers, healthcare professionals, and medical students to convene and share experiences, knowledge, and insights in the field of oncology.

Sheikh Nahyan added: “In the pursuit of global healthcare excellence, the 11th Emirates Oncology Conference symbolises our commitment to advancing medical knowledge. Under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we strive to pioneer cutting-edge technologies, early detection methods, and effective treatments for cancer. Emphasising collaboration on local and global fronts, our multifaceted approach seeks to build partnerships that address the evolving challenges in healthcare.

“Together, we declare that knowledge is power in the fight against cancer, and we urge professionals to stay abreast of innovations in immunotherapy, personalised medicine, and advanced therapies. With a shared dedication to reducing the burden of cancer, this conference serves as a beacon of global cooperation and progress.”

Agenda

The agenda of the conference this year includes panel discussions and scientific sessions on the latest innovations, breakthroughs, and the best practices in cancer diagnosis, treatments, and care. The event aims to offer valuable insights and tools to enhance patient care and contribute to the ongoing global battle against cancer.

Key hub for collaboration

Dr Khalid Balaraj, Chair of Oncology Service at Tawam Hospital, said: “The deliberations on the first day of conference reinforces its growing eminence in the field of oncology. The forum stands as a key hub for collaboration, inspiration, and knowledge exchange. Our main goal is to lead the oncology field to a future where cancer is a curable disease. Our efforts are aligned with PureHealth’s vision and SEHA’s dedication to providing world-class patient-centred care and excellence. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to both the scientific and medical community as well as the organising team, speakers, delegates, and sponsors for making this possible.”

Rise in cancer cases

According to study by Cancer Research UK, cancer cases worldwide are expected to increase by 55% with 28 million additional cases by 2040, compared to 2020. This indicates a 54.9% increase from 2020 and highlights the need to fight cancer as a priority. The estimated rise in males is 60.6%, compared to a projected rise in females of 48.8%. These numbers emphasise that the fight against cancer stands as one of the most healthcare challenges to date.

Major cancer research

Dr Jawaher Ali Al Nasseri, Chief of Medical Oncology Department at SEHA, said: “The first day of the event showcased major cancer research with an emphasis on innovation. With over 200 speakers deliberating at the conference, the event has grown into a dynamic sharing information platform. EOC 2023 is dedicated to advance cancer research, and serves as a global hub for innovation, inquiry, and collaboration. Anticipating a continuous surge of curiosity, knowledge, and meaningful engagement, we have welcomed around 1,600 visitors at this year’s conference.”

Innovative healthcare

Dr Crystal Denlinlinger, Chief Executive of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), said: “In the ongoing global challenge of rising cancer cases, the NCCN stands as a beacon for transformative patient care with 33 leading cancer centres devoted to patient care, research, and education. Our participation in the Emirates Oncology Conference reflects the profound impact of collaborative, innovative healthcare.”