Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has for World No Tobacco Day (May 31) launched its annual campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of smoking.
Targeting youth in schools and universities, the campaign includes lectures and virtual sessions across 152 schools in Abu Dhabi emirate, and it will thus reach 85,160 students, school staff and parents.
Other elements of the campaign, organised under the theme ‘Together Towards a Tobacco-Free Abu Dhabi’, will also create better awareness of Federal Law No.15 of 2009 and the Executive Bylaw No.24 of 2013 regarding tobacco control among employees at Abu Dhabi Police, the Presidential Guard and SAAED for Traffic Systems.
Tobacco control is one of the ADPHC’s key priorities, and the authority aims to curb both tobacco use and the use of alternative electronic products, while also reducing instances of passive smoking in the emirate.