Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) highlighted during the ongoing Arab Health Congress and Exhibition the success of its ‘Doctor for Every Citizen’ telemedicine service.
DHA had launched the 24x7 ‘Doctor for Every Citizen’ initiative in December 2019 to achieve Article Five of the Fifty-Year Charter, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Since its inception, more than 185,000 consultations have been conducted through this telemedicine initiative.
Last September, DHA expanded the scope of its initiative and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to offer this service to Emiratis abroad by providing teleconsultations as part of the authority’s ‘Doctor for Every Citizen’ service.
‘Preserving health and safety of our citizens’
So far, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has arranged 50 consultations with UAE nationals abroad.
Faisal Issa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said: “In order to preserve the health and safety of our citizens, especially those who are abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in cooperation with Dubai Health Authority, is pleased to provide this telemedicine service. Emiratis who are abroad have used this service. They contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to report a health problem or if they need medical advice, the Ministry’s team transfers the case to the Dubai Health Authority, and the person is connected to a doctor through this telemedicine initiative.”
Further building digital health capabilities
Dr Manal Taryam, CEO of Primary Health Care at DHA, said the authority is very proud of its partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and deeply values this collaboration. She added that DHA was keen to further build on its digital health capabilities in order to provide the highest quality of accessible and convenient patient-centred care.