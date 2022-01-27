Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in cooperation with ProCardio Medical Equipment Company, is showcasing the latest electrocardiogram (ECG) interpretation and analysis smart app, with 95 per cent accurate and instant results. The app is being showcased at the ongoing Arab Health 2022 in Dubai.

This comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to help health-care providers and patients to use the latest innovations in reading and diagnosing the ECG results accurately and instantly, leading to a better and faster diagnosis, especially for critical cases.

The app is now available for use in the UAE after having been licensed by the ministry’s Health Regulatory Sector. The app can accurately and quickly read, analyse and diagnose the patient’s condition, which would be particularly important in dealing with critical cases, such as cardiac arrhythmia — an “irregular heartbeat”.

Use of artificial intelligence

Using artificial intelligence (AI), the ECG app can be read and the data can be analysed by paramedics within 10-30 seconds. It can transfer the real image of the ECG directly to the hospital after analysing it with an accuracy of up to 95 per cent, which contributes to reducing time and effort and saving patients’ lives.

The application has the ability to diagnose (45) heart diseases in less than ten seconds, including cardiac arrhythmia, conduction disorders, myocardial infarction, ventricular and atrial hypertrophy, pericarditis, angina pectoris.

Cementing the UAE’s status as a global destination

“The new project comes in line with the ministry’s efforts to attract, license, and register innovative medical products and advanced applications that support and facilitate the work of health-care providers and members of society,” said Dr Amin Hussein Al-Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector. “We are also keen to promote the use of modern technology that plays a major role in producing medical and digital equipment and supplies.

Al Amiri asserted that the trend towards the use of cutting-edge technology would help enhance the country’s competitiveness by creating a legislative and investment environment keeping pace with international best practices, thus cementing the UAE’s status as a global destination to attract global and digital medical companies and motivate them to open branches in the UAE.

Patient support is a priority

Thanks to the UAE’s success in preserving the intellectual property rights of manufacturing medical equipment and innovative medicines, the ministry seeks to encourage hundreds of international companies to choose the UAE as a regional headquarters for its logistical stock of medical and pharmaceutical products and items.