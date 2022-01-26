In episode three of Gulf News and Novartis’ vodcast series, MS Talks – Keep Moving Forward, the focus is on the importance of the relationship between the MS patient and their doctor
Host of the series Muna Al Harbi – who has plenty of experience with this crucial dynamic due to being a MS patient herself – speaks to Dr Ahmed Shatila, Consultant Neurologist at Shaikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi.
In the podcast, he explains that although consulting a neurologist for the first time usually fills MS patients with apprehension, this is the time to ask as many questions as possible – knowledge being truly empowering.
Dr Shatila also emphasises the importance of trust in the relationship and urges people to go with their gut when it comes to sticking with a particular doctor.
He urges patients to ask themselves: “Am I comfortable? Do I feel like I can tell this person things? Is he judgmental? Does he listen to me or am I just another diagnosis?”
With a focus on how to establish constructive and supportive dialogue, this podcast tackles what will be one of the most important human bonds any MS patient forms during their life-changing journey from diagnosis to acceptance.
