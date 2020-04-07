Dubai- UAE leaders have taken the occasion of the World Health Day, on April 7, to send a message of thanks and appreciation to healthcare professionals for their selfless commitment and brave efforts to continue to fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, took to Twitter on Tuesday to commend the dedication and heroic efforts of medical professionals and healthcare workers worldwide who risk their lives to ensure the safety of others.
“On World Health Day, I salute those who dedicate their lives to this profession. While medicines may treat, it is their support and care that give us the hope for a healthier tomorrow. Let us recognize the brave medical staff globally who are leading the fight against COVID-19,” he tweeted.