Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Image Credit: WAM

Dubai- UAE leaders have taken the occasion of the World Health Day, on April 7, to send a message of thanks and appreciation to healthcare professionals for their selfless commitment and brave efforts to continue to fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, took to Twitter on Tuesday to commend the dedication and heroic efforts of medical professionals and healthcare workers worldwide who risk their lives to ensure the safety of others.