Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention launched the first awareness and prevention campaign of 2019 for breast cancer screening on Sunday, under the slogan ‘Scan Today, Not Tomorrow.’
The campaign will run till January 24 at Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.
Launched in collaboration between the Hospitals Sector at the ministry and Saqr Public Hospital Ras Al Khaimah, the campaign will run on a regular basis, in line with the ministry’s strategy to provide the UAE’s population with comprehensive and innovative services. These efforts are also in line with UAE’s Vision 2021 to raise awareness about the importance of screening as per the national agenda priorities.
The campaign will target all women over 40, especially those who have not screened for at least two years. It will include clinical examinations and mammograms supervised by a specialised medical team, in accordance with best international practices.
“This campaign is one of the Ministry’s efforts targeted at Emirati and resident women during the ‘Year of Tolerance’ announced by His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE,” said Dr Yousuf Mohammad Al Serkal, Assistant Undersecretary for the Hospitals Sector.
The five-day campaign comes in line with the ministry’s strategy to combat cancer and reduce its impact on society by raising awareness about the importance of screening and early detection.