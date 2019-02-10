Dubai: One in two UAE residents forgets to take their antibiotics while almost three out of 10 do not complete the prescribed course, a research revealed hence a UAE-focused chatbot has been introduced to address this issue.
Science-led global healthcare company GSK launched chatbot Medzy, short for “medication made easy”, in response to results of a research it commissioned that revealed significant gaps in antibiotic awareness, which could contribute to the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
The research revealed that 54 per cent of people find it difficult to remember to take antibiotics. Almost three out of 10 people believe they should stop taking antibiotics when they feel better, rather than finishing their course as prescribed.
Some also tend to self-diagnose and self-medicate or seek advice from family or online community rather than visit a doctor.
Sameh Al Fangary, General Manager at GSK in the Gulf, said when research data confirmed the wrong practices of patients due to lack of awareness “the need became clear for an informed, patient-friendly solution that people can easily access, understand and incorporate into their daily lives.”