Dubai: On the occasion of Ramadan, Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), along with several other organisations, pledged financial support of Dh7.6 million to help patients with financial difficulties.
At a reception held at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) headquarters to appreciate the generous gestures of many community members, Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of DHA, expressed his gratitude to the bank and other organisations for playing an important role in alleviating the sufferings of the underprivileged.
Other dignitaries present at the reception included Salem bin Lahej, director of the Health Fund Office of DHA, Musa Tariq Khoury, head of Sharia management at DIB and Nawaf Abdullah Al Raisi, assistant vice-president and director of Community Support Services Unit at the bank.
Funds to assist poor patients
Al Ketbi said: “Dubai Islamic Bank is one of the most important banking fortresses, which plays a major role in supporting the national economy, which is a source of pride. Its partnership with DHA is directly aimed at serving and developing society.”
The funds will be used to support patients at the Thalassaemia Centre, cancer patients and heart patients.
The management of DIB expressed their happiness with this partnership, which will ease the financial burden on patients and their families, praising the initiatives and efforts undertaken by the Health Fund Office to serve patients with critical illnesses and provide support and financial assistance to them through partnerships with various banks and charitable institutions in the country.
Role of bank commended
Bin Lahej had a special word of praise for DIB, which he said was always at the forefront, taking the initiative to support charitable and humanitarian work in the health-care sector. He stressed that this support would greatly reduce the pressure and burden on chronic disease patients and their families.
He also pointed out that DHA followed approved procedures to support patients with financial difficulties to ensure that support reached the deserving.