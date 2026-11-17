Man, 50, admitted taking trenbolone, a muscle-building drug used in cattle
Dubai: A 50-year-old man suffered repeated episodes of heart failure, kidney problems and chronic exhaustion over 11 years before doctors discovered that he had secretly been taking powerful muscle-building steroids, including a hormone used to increase muscle growth in cattle.
The case, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, details how the man’s prolonged use of anabolic-androgenic steroids was linked to severe damage to his heart, highlighting the potentially life-threatening consequences of performance-enhancing drugs.
The man, who described himself as obsessed with developing large muscles, had been taking high doses of anabolic steroids for years without disclosing their use to his doctors.
Among the substances was trenbolone, a synthetic steroid used in veterinary medicine to promote muscle growth and weight gain in cattle raised for meat production.
His medical problems began at 39, when he experienced acute heart failure so severe that doctors briefly placed him on a machine to support his heart and lung functions.
At the time, physicians suspected an infection had caused inflammation of the heart muscle. He received treatment and was eventually discharged from hospital.
But his health problems continued. Over the following years, he experienced persistent fatigue, insomnia, abdominal and leg pain, kidney damage and reduced sexual desire. He was also treated for obstructive sleep apnoea.
Despite repeated medical examinations, doctors struggled to identify a clear explanation for his symptoms.
The mystery deepened when he returned to hospital at 50 with worsening chest tightness and fluid accumulation in his legs.
Tests showed that the pumping function of his heart’s left ventricle had deteriorated severely, leaving the organ unable to circulate blood effectively.
During his first day in hospital, he finally acknowledged that he had been regularly using high doses of anabolic-androgenic steroids, including trenbolone.
Further investigations led doctors to diagnose cardiomyopathy, a disease that weakens the heart muscle and reduces its ability to pump blood throughout the body.
The medical team concluded that prolonged steroid misuse was the likely cause of his condition.
Harrison Pope, a psychiatrist at Harvard Medical School and one of the case report’s authors, warned that dependence on anabolic steroids had become a significant international substance-use problem.
The researchers highlighted the importance of recognising warning signs of undisclosed steroid use, particularly among patients experiencing unexplained heart disease and other persistent medical problems.
The case adds to growing evidence of the cardiovascular dangers associated with anabolic steroids.
A separate study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation in 2025 found that men who had used anabolic steroids faced nearly nine times the risk of cardiomyopathy and more than three times the risk of heart failure compared with men of similar ages who had not used the substances.