Dubai: Known for its skyscrapers including the world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, Dubai now houses the highest running track on a building as well.

‘Sky Track’, located on the 43rd floor of ‘1 Residences’, a luxury residential tower within the Wasl1 master development, exemplifies Dubai’s commitment to promoting fitness and healthy living and encouraging residents to pursue an active lifestyle, it said. 1 Residences is a mixed-use development comprising 753 ready-to-move-in units located in Zabeel.

Another view of the track Image Credit: Supplied

Situated 157m above the ground, Sky Track is a 335m rooftop track where fitness enthusiasts can enjoy a unique experience surpassing a traditional gym workout.

Walkers and runners alike are able to enjoy unrivalled views of Dubai including Burj Khalifa, Zabeel Park, The Dubai Frame, Sheikh Zayed Road, old Dubai, and the Arabian Gulf.

The global fitness industry has seen significant growth in recent years aligned with increased awareness of the importance of physical activity. Community events organised in Dubai such as the 30-day Dubai Fitness Challenge have succeeded in inspiring residents to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Responding to this societal shift, Wasl said it prioritised health and well-being in its innovative development process by building the most iconic running track in the world.

Hesham Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl, said: “We are delighted to achieve another Guinness World Records title for Dubai. We are humbled that Sky Track has achieved a world record, and happy that it will enhance residents’ daily lives. 1 Residences is a unique development that reflects the vision of our wise leadership in striving for excellence in all spheres. We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating projects that inspire and improve the well-being of residents and communities.”

Architectural prowess

Talal Omar, vice president, MENA and Turkey, Guinness World Records said: “We are consistently delighted by the ingenuity and ambition of record holders around the world. The achievement of constructing the highest running track on a building is not just a testament to architectural prowess but also to human aspiration. It’s remarkable how boundaries are continually pushed to redefine what’s possible. This track isn’t just a feat of engineering, but a symbol of Dubai’s commitment [to] reaching for the skies—both literally and metaphorically. We congratulate everyone involved in this monumental accomplishment.”