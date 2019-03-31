All you need to know about kidney stones and how to get rid of them

Drinking enough of liquids daily and reducing the amount of salt in your diet can help prevent kidney stones Image Credit: Gulf News

When your urine has more minerals and salts than it can dilute, they stick together to form stones. They can be found anywhere in the urinary tract, from the kidneys and the ureter to the bladder. Your chances of developing stones are greater, if you are a man of European origin.

Causes

1. Low urine volume; 2. Diet; 3. Bowel conditions; 4. Obesity; 5. Medical conditions such as hyperparathyroidism and renal tubular acidosis; 6. Medications such as calcium and vitamin C supplements may increase your risk of forming stones; 6. Family history

There are four main types of stones

1. Calcium stones are the most common type; 2. Uric acid stones caused due to being overweight, chronic diarrhoea, type 2 diabetes, gout, and a diet high in animal protein and low in fruits and vegetables; 3. Struvite stones caused by chronic urinary tract infections; 4. Cystine stones caused by a hereditary disorder that results in excess cystine in urine

How to diagnose a stone

1. A kidney, ureter and bladder (KUB) X-ray; 2. An ultrasound or CT scan

SYMPTOMS

1. Pain in the back and side, often moving to the lower abdomen or groin; 2. Urinating very often and the need to urinate often; 3. A burning sensation while passing urine; 4. Dark or red urine; 5. Nausea and vomiting

PREVENTION

1. Drink enough liquid every day (about 3 litres); 2. Reduce the amount of salt in your diet; 3. Eat the recommended amount of calcium; 4. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables; 5. Eat less meat

TREATMENT