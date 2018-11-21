Dubai: We’re down to the last three days of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge and what better way to celebrate participants’ hard work than a grand closing carnival this weekend?
Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) organisers are urging residents, especially those who accepted the challenge of doing 30 minutes of activity 30 days straight, to take their workouts to another level at the Burj Park in Downtown Dubai on Friday and Saturday, November 23 and 24.
The last two days of DFC will give participants an eventful close to their ‘30x30 journey’ through adrenaline-pumping workouts like Nike energiser classes, obstacle courses, free weights and a conditioning gym.
They may also race against their inner beast at the LED Running Wall and get into all the sporting action at the AFC Interactive Roadshow, Teqball court, BMX Zone, in-line skating and state-of-the-art VR Zone.
The whole family can also try the exclusive Disney 30x30 Workout, where they can transform into their all-time favourite characters and superheroes.
A spectacular DFC LED Light Show will enthral participants each evening, to look back at the incredible progress they have all made throughout their fitness journey and encourage them to keep up the fire even after the challenge ends.
FAST FACTS:
WHAT: Dubai Fitness Challenge Closing Weekend Carnival
WHEN: November 23, 2pm to 10pm; November 24, 1pm to 8pm
WHERE: Burj Park, Downtown Dubai
Admission: Free
Intensity: All levels
Best for: Anyone and everyone