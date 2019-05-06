Dubai: In an attempt to better manage cardiovascular diseases in the country, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in collaboration with Pfizer has launched a comprehensive programme called ‘Keep on Beating.’
The programme aims to raise awareness and monitor the risk factors that could lead to heart diseases with a view to reducing cardiovascular disease-related mortality in line with the National Agenda 2021.
Apart from focusing on promoting positive lifestyle changes the campaign aims to highlight cardiovascular disease-related risk factors including; smoking, malnutrition, inactivity and stress.
The campaign is part of the Memorandum of Understanding between MoHAP and Pfizer on World Heart Day 2018 that aims to promote public awareness about risk factors associated with cardiovascular diseases, while implementing training programmes to improve patient care among medical professionals.