Dubai: In an attempt to better manage cardiovascular diseases in the country, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in collaboration with Pfizer has launched a comprehensive programme called ‘Keep on Beating.’

The programme aims to raise awareness and monitor the risk factors that could lead to heart diseases with a view to reducing cardiovascular disease-related mortality in line with the National Agenda 2021.

Apart from focusing on promoting positive lifestyle changes the campaign aims to highlight cardiovascular disease-related risk factors including; smoking, malnutrition, inactivity and stress.