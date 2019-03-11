Passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport Image Credit: File photo

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has opened a new “Isolation Rooms” unit, one of the first of its kind in the region, at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH).

Located in Terminal 1, the new facility meets the needs of passengers suspected of carrying communicable diseases, while also ensuring the safety of other passengers and the effective management of potential epidemics.

The new facility includes special standalone isolation systems, in line with Seha and Department of Health requirements.

Ahmad Juma Al Shamsi, Acting Chief Operations Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said with the new facility “we look forward to being able to provide the highest standards of care to those who need it, while also ensuring the health and safety of everyone travelling through AUH”.