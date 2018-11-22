Having an occupational health policy ensures that workplaces and work practices are safe and not detrimental to employees’ health and that employees are medically fit for the job. If there are problems, either with the workplace or with an employee’s medical fitness, the occupational medicine specialist’s role is to advise on adjustments to the workplace and give appropriate advice and support to the employee and employer, says Dr Laura Elena Tepelus, DHA-licensed Occupational Medicine Specialist and Medical Director at Occupational Health International (OHI), the first dedicated occupational healthcare facility in Dubai.