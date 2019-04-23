Infinity Clinic’s specialists in immunology and allergy provide preventive care, health-risk assessments and more Image Credit: Supplied

When was the Infinity Clinic founded, what are the medical facilities made available at the clinic?

Infinity Clinic was founded in 2007 with the goal of providing an integrated, comprehensive Family Medicine service. In addition, our special interests and strengths are the care of children and allergic, immunologic and skin diseases. Our specialists work together to provide an integrated service.

What services do the Infinity Clinic provide in managing allergies?

All aspects of the diagnosis and management of allergic disease are catered for at the clinic. In addition, we have a special interest in patients with immune deficiency.

The spectrum of allergic disease is wide. We manage respiratory and nasal allergy and asthma, food, drug and stinging insect allergy. A significant number of patients present with allergic skin disorders including eczema and urticarial, their care is shared between the allergy and dermatology services.

What are the most prevalent forms of allergies diagnosed annually at the clinic?

The majority of inhalant allergies seen here are caused by indoor inhalant allergens. House dust mite, cockroach and mold are the commonest causes of allergic sensitisation. Managing allergic patients in Dubai with it’s cosmopolitan population is often a challenge since we have to consider allergic sensitization that has occurred in home countries all around the globe.

The proper diagnosis and management of food allergy contributes significantly to the number of patients we see in the Clinic. Unfortunately the diagnosis of food allergy is not simple and it often requires the insight of an allergy specialist to tease out the diagnosis. Unfortunately, as dangerous as food allergy is, we frequently see patients who have been misdiagnosed based upon a lack of knowledge as to how food allergy tests should be interpreted.

Common food allergens include, sesame, chickpea, tree nuts, peanut, egg, milk, soy, fish and shell fish – these foods alone contribute to more than 90% of all food allergens.

Close to 15 per cent of the UAE population suffers from asthma, among the highest rates in the world. Please share some tips on how this condition can be best managed?

1. Promote breast feeding

2. Aggressive management of eczema to prevent percutaneous sensitization to inhalant allergens.

3. Early introduction of solid feeding to infants from approximately 4 months of age.

4. Proper identification and appropriate management of asthmatic patients – you don’t have to wheeze to have asthma.

5. Identification and avoidance of potential triggers (allergic, infectious, inhalant irritant)

6. Proper follow up and modification of written Action Plans

7. Patient education about the disease, how the medications work, when should they be used, how the delivery devices work.

What is anaphylaxis, what are the symptoms and how is it treated?

Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening reaction triggered by an allergen. It affects the respiratory system by restricting the airways, the gastroenteric system by inducing vomiting and nausea, and the vascular system by increasing heart rates and decreasing blood pressure.

Reaching a peak in just 20 minutes, the condition has to be managed by administering adrenalin through an EpiPen.

The patient also needs to admitted into a hospital to be kept under observation. About 30 per cent of anaphylactic reactions are biphasic, meaning a second reaction could follow soon.

Were any special initiatives held by the clinic during World Allergy Week?