Sharjah: A 28-year-old Indian expat has walked 24 hours continuously in Sharjah during the ‘Relay for Life’ fundraiser for cancer patients.
Nihad Naseerudheen took 153,281 steps - the highest ever recorded at the event - between 4pm on December 11 and 4pm on December 12 at Kshisha Park, where Relay for Life was held.
“After the passing away of my schoolmate last year, I was left shocked. He was in the last stage of cancer and his treatment had failed. I decided to walk 24 hours for him [at Relay for Life],” Naseerudheen told Gulf News.
This was his third participating at the annual event, organised by Friends of Cancer Patients, in which 2,500 people and volunteers, including 700 cancer survivors, took part this year.
During his walk, he had only two bananas, two energy bars and lots of water.
Naseerudheen said he has loved volunteering since his childhood. He added that he has taken part in many challenges and decided to support cancer patients, survivors and their families.
Naseerudheen said: “I have already decided about the next Relay for Life in 2023. I will start preparing for it and will break [my own] record, In Sha Allah [God willing].”
Naseerudheen thanked the organisers and volunteers for their continuous support during his walk.