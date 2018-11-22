Three cornerstones of good diabetes treatment are medication for effective control of blood sugar, cholesterol and hypertension, lifestyle changes including stopping smoking, a healthy diet and regular physical exams, and regular screening to assure early diagnosis of organ complications.
Cardiovascular disease
High blood sugar levels damage blood vessels in your heart as well as nerves that control the organ.
Reduce the risk by managing your ABC
HbA1c: A parameter that measures blood sugar control over the past three months, HbA1c should be kept below 7 per cent. It can be controlled by medicine, diet and exercise
Blood pressure: In diabetics, hypertension plays a critical role in the development of cardiovascular disease. So keep it below 140/80mmHg
Cholesterol: High levels of fats in the blood may cause narrowing of the blood vessels that feed your heart and brain
Diabetic retinopathy
Diabetic retinopathy involves changes to the retinal blood vessels that can cause them to bleed or leak fluid, impairing vision. It is the most common reason for vision loss among diabetics and the leading cause of blindness among adults. Once symptoms appear, they are irreversible.
Symptoms
Spots or dark strings floating in your vision (floaters)
Impaired colour vision
Dark or empty areas in your vision
Complete blindness
Annual eye screening is advised for early detection. Careful management of diabetes is the only way to prevent or limit eye complications. Early detection, timely treatment and rigorous follow-up can reduce the risk of blindness by 95 per cent.
Stay on TRACK to protect your vision
Take your medication as prescribed by your doctor
Reach and maintain a healthy weight
Add more physical activity to your daily routine
Control your HbA1C, blood pressure, cholesterol levels
Kick smoking to lower the risk
Diabetic nephropathy
Caused by the damage of blood vessel clusters (glomeruli) and other specific cells in the kidney, the condition develops slowly over many years, successively impacting the function to the level of end-stage kidney failure. Early diagnosis is critical to avoid or at least delay the onset of severe, often irreversible, complications.
Early and late symptoms
Increase in the level of urine albumin (microalbuminuria)
Rise of blood potassium (hyperkalemia)
Worsening of blood pressure control
Less need of insulin or diabetes medicine
Fatigue, confusion, difficulty concentrating
Loss of appetite
Nausea and vomiting
Increased need to urinate
Persistent itching
Fluid retention (swelling in arms and legs)
Pulmonary oedema (fluid retention in the lungs)
Anaemia
Irreversible damage of the kidney function with the need for dialysis or kidney transplant
Gum disease
Increased blood sugar levels in the saliva promote plaque build-up. Acids in the plaque attack surrounding tissue and lead to cavities. If plaque is not removed with regular brushing, it will harden under the gum line and build tartar. Over time, the gum gets swollen and bleeds easily, causing gingivitis. If left untreated, gingivitis can lead to a serious infection called periodontitis, destroying the soft tissue and bone that support the teeth. Severe periodontitis may also cause blood sugar levels to rise, which makes diabetes more difficult to be controlled.
A vicious circle begins with the risk of loss of tooth. Pregnant diabetic women are at a particular risk of this complication.
Action plan for dental health
Rigorous commitment to diabetes management
Use a smooth toothbrush and dental floss
Have annual consultation with your dentist to remove all plaque and treat inflammation and cavities
Diabetic foot
Symptoms of diabetic foot can range from cool, pale feet, blue discoloured toe and pain or cramps in the feet when walking, to the development of chronic ulcers and gangrene. Every diabetic should have a daily self-care regime to protect the feet. Annual screening consultations by a specialised dermatologist can identify the smallest signs of a complication at an early stage. It can allow the immediate start of treatment to prevent more severe complications.
Screening
Examination of foot circulation (checking foot pulses, Doppler ultrasound)
Sensitivity assessment
for pressure and vibration (using a tuning fork) and heat and cold
Assessment of nerve function, skin and nails
Inspection of the foot skeleton for malformation
Treatment
General physical activities (fitness for your feet)
Medication (anti-inflammatory and vasodilatation, infection control)
Dressing of chronic wounds
Revascularisation (surgically or through interventional radiology)
Surgical debridement, skin craft and amputation
Brain
Diabetes can also lead to diabetic encephalopathy, a substantial impairment of the functioning of the brain, which depends on oxygen and blood sugar to function.
Hypoglycaemia
Low blood sugar levels can impact mood and thinking or more severely lead to dizziness, unconsciousness or a coma. However, the condition usually can be reverted immediately by glucose intake.
Hyperglycaemia
High blood sugar levels over a long period can damage the blood vessels of the brain. This can lead to mental impairment, ranging from mild cognitive impairment to the development of end-stage dementia. Stick to the principles of a modern holistic diabetes management programme to prevent this complication.