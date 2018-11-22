Increased blood sugar levels in the saliva promote plaque build-up. Acids in the plaque attack surrounding tissue and lead to cavities. If plaque is not removed with regular brushing, it will harden under the gum line and build tartar. Over time, the gum gets swollen and bleeds easily, causing gingivitis. If left untreated, gingivitis can lead to a serious infection called periodontitis, destroying the soft tissue and bone that support the teeth. Severe periodontitis may also cause blood sugar levels to rise, which makes diabetes more difficult to be controlled.