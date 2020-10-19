In conversation with Abdul Jebbar, Managing Director of UAE-based hygiene and health-care products and solutions provider, Hotpack Industries

What are the hygiene products/solutions offered by Hotpack Industries during the pandemic in the UAE?

Hotpack has been offering superior-quality hygiene and healthcare products and solutions in the region for the past 25 years. In the Middle East Hotpack is seen as a one-stop shop that offers the complete range of packaging products for hotels, restaurants and cafés, retail and industrial packaging sectors.

We have further enhanced our product range during the pandemic to cover specific needs. These products include tissues, handwash, sanitisers, coveralls, gloves, aprons, shoe covers, sleeves, face masks and face shields.

What are the expansion plans for Hotpack Industries across product categories for the UAE market?

In response to the pandemic Hotpack started production of face masks and PE gloves. With a product range exceeding 3,500, Hotpack has launched expansion plans at multiple locations across the globe. Last year we commissioned the largest PET products manufacturing facility in the region with a PET extrusion capacity of over 800 tons per month. To address the requirement from the healthcare sector we started production of high-quality face shields in this factory.

Our paper factory also commenced operations last year in Umm Al Quwain producing high-quality environment-friendly paper cups, paper wraps for food packaging as well as Kraft boxes, pizza boxes, and food trays.

Our flexible packaging division commissioned new multi-layer machinery employing flexographic and rotogravure printing technologies. We are now able to provide customised products with excellent printing quality. Owing to the growing demand for paper bags, we are adding new production lines for paper bags in our facilities at the UAE and the UK.

What’s your message for Global Handwashing Day?