Dubai: The Saudi German hospital Group in Sharjah and Ajman will offer free surgeries to the underprivileged at their hospital premises, said Dr. Reem Osman, the Group CEO of the Saudi German Hospitals Group.
“Access to quality healthcare is the birth right of every citizen in the world and this is the right time during Ramadan to provide this healthcare service for the people who are not able to afford the service’, she said
Both hospitals will provide free medical assistance, surgery and post- surgical care to the people who are in need, said Dr. Osman.