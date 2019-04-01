Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for growing children Image Credit: iStock

I need to lose weight quickly so I am on a low carb diet. Is this the best approach?

Losing weight is a good idea, but how fast should the process be? Firstly, consider methods that are healthy and sustainable. A low-calorie diet for managing obesity as a short-term plan may be a good start, although it is usually used as a solution for lifestyle disorders with risk factors. Such fast methods are not advisable for otherwise healthy individuals. From a preventative perspective, healthy people as well as people with pre-metabolic syndromes should follow a long-term care plan after the initial plan. So, what is healthy weight loss? In our opinion, you should plan to lose 1-2kgs per week in the initial four to eight weeks and maintain healthy numbers with a good lifestyle plan. Eight weeks gives you enough time to get to know your body and time for a change in perspective during the transition period.

Losing weight with a low-carb diet is practised in fast-tracking, as it was originally intended for other clinical purposes. Proteins generally take more time to assimilate in the body and require a lot of other resources to facilitate, including water. Ayurveda sees such a process as a stress factor, thus promoting a deeper level of indigestion. Muscle loss, lowered metabolism in the long-term, nutrient deficiencies, additional stress on the liver, gall bladder and kidneys are some of the risks.

We recommend a whole diet, primarily cutting down the proportion of carbs and animal protein and increasing the amount of vegetables you eat. Thin down meals by simplifying them with soups, fruit and water. This should help you maintain an active lifestyle. We wish you more lightness and health.

What sort of food would you recommend to make breakfast healthy for my kids?

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for children. Your initial planning should originate from your cultural diet, with a course of functional protein, a mixture of healthy fats and servings of porridge packed with a mix of nuts are healthy choices. Here are some recommendations: (a) Eggs can be used in many exciting ways including but not limited to poached, scrambled, omelette, spinach mixed and frittata; (b) Fresh sausage from known sources with a vegetable sautéed on the side; (c) Porridge with nuts; (d) Overnight, muesli with nuts, yoghurt, honey and raisins.

We generally recommend avoiding fruit for breakfast, especially if they have an acidic tendency, so let your children carry the fruit course separately during their break time. We strongly discourage processed meat products and fried foods in the morning.