Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention has urged Hajj pilgrims and community members to follow all health guidelines and precautions to be taken before and during their travel, to ensure they complete their spiritual journey safely.
The ministry also advised them to make sure that they have taken basic and optional vaccinations as well as the COVID-19 vaccines approved by Saudi Arabia to maintain the health and safety of pilgrims against infectious diseases while they are in the holy cities to perform Hajj rituals.
It also recommended that pilgrims need to visit the health centre to complete the required doses of COVID-19 vaccines according to protocols approved by health authorities, a move that aims to ensure the safe travel of UAE Hajj pilgrims.
Pilgrims are also urged to visit the centre to ensure they can perform Hajj rituals, particularly those who suffer from chronic diseases.
Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, said the ministry attaches special attention to ensuring the health and safety of UAE Hajj pilgrims, specifical people with chronic diseases, the elderly and pregnant women.