Dubai: Emirates airline will deploy more flights to Saudi Arabia to seize on the 'significant' demand for air travel during Hajj. The Dubai airline will operate 31 additional flights to Jeddah and double daily flights to Medina from June 23 to July 20. These services will run in parallel with Emirates’ regularly scheduled services.
" Saudi Arabia has greatly expanded its Hajj participation this year to nearly a million pilgrims,” the airline said. “Emirates has seen strong demand for Hajj travel.”
The services are available to travellers holding a valid Hajj visa. Pilgrims must also be under the age of 65, hold a valid vaccination certificate with a vaccine authorised by the Saudi Ministry of Health, and must also carry a negative PCR test done within 72 hours of departure.
On the ground in Dubai, Emirates has a special Hajj airport team to help manage check-in, transfers, and helping to facilitate a seamless and convenient on ground experience for Hajj pilgrims. Emirates has also set up dedicated check-in and transfer counters for Hajj passengers transiting in Dubai.
For Hajj travellers having a longer layover in Dubai before continuing on to Jeddah or Medina, dedicated teams are on hand to escort those groups and support them on all of their arrival formalities.
New Delhi-Jeddah flights cost between Dh1,000-Dh1,500. A flight from Islamabad to the Saudi city is seen going for more than Dh2,000.