Cairo: Saudi authorities have opened registration for jobs providing services to Muslim pilgrims during the next month’s Hajj pilgrimage season.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has outlined stipulations for applicants to the seasonal jobs. Successful applicants should be Saudi nationals, holders of the required qualifications and experience and at least 24 years old.
The applicants are also required to be physically and health eligible and pass an interview. Priority is given to those having experience in such seasonal works, the ministry said.
Applicants for driving jobs should hold a transport licence. Some jobs, noted the ministry, require having a good command of one such languages as the Persian, Uzbek, Chinese, Urdu and Turkish.
Saudi Arabia has said it will allow 1 million pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to perform this year’s Hajj, after restricting the annual ritual to some thousands of Muslims living inside the country for the last two years due to the pandemic.
About 2.5 million Muslims from around the world used to attend Hajj in Saudi Arabia every year before the pandemic.