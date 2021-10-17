Dubai: Residents can now obtain a birth certificate for their new-borns through WhatsApp, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Sunday at GITEX Technology Week 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
The new WhatsApp service has met customers’ needs effectively at a faster pace, taking advantage of the increasing usage of social media apps, said Samir Al Khoury, Director, IT Department, MoHAP.
The latest service is part of a package of smart MoHAP services being showcased at GITEX until Thursday.
Virtual assistant
The ministry also showcased its artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant that can learn customers’ needs based on their inquiries. It can then respond accurately and complete transactions conveniently, MoHAP said.
The virtual assistant is also able to distinguish between registered users and interact with the customer according to the information provided, retrieve stored data from the user’s profile and end the conversation in an interactive manner.
The service maintains the privacy of customers – all messages exchanged are encrypted.
Smart transformation
Al Khoury said: “Taking part at GITEX Technology Week is yet another opportunity to showcase the ministry’s latest innovative services developed to ensure the comfort and satisfaction of its customers. The ministry has designed a number of online services and smart applications to facilitate customers’ access to its numerous services.”