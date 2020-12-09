Dubai: Patients in Dubai with disorders across seven specialities can now seek a free second medical opinion (SMO) or diagnosis from doctors in Dubai, said a high-level Dubai Health Authority (DHA) official.
Speaking about the second-opinion facility, at GITEX Technology Week 2020, Mohamed Al Mheiri, Director of Health Tourism Department at DHA, said the online facility is available only across seven specialities, including gynaecology, cardiology, orthopaedics, IVF and fertility treatments, neurology, oncology and urology. The service is facilitated by the DHA’s Health Tourism Department and DXH group members who are highly qualified and recognised in the medical field for providing a second medical opinion.
Al Mheiri said that second opinions are provided within a turnaround time of two working days once the complete reports, including existing medical reports and diagnosis, are provided. He added that medical records are only shared with the specialists concerned, keping patient details completely confidential.
How to avail a second opinion online
In order to opt for a second opinion online, patients need to follow a few simple steps:
• Register on the website www.dxh.ae
• Select the listed medical provider/speciality in Dubai for a second opinion.
• Request for a second medical opinion from leading doctors and specialists by completing the DXH SMO request form.