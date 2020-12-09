Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) shared details of the deployment of smart platform ‘Reaya’ to track and monitor COVID-19 patients in UAE until they achieve full recovery, at GITEX Technology Week 2020.
Launched in June 2020, according to a specific timeframe and performance criteria, Reaya has made great strides in tracking COVID-19 patients, monitoring their recoveries and sending them alerts and notifications instantaneously.
This application-based smart platform comes as part of the Health Ministry’s plan to leverage the best technologies, including digital solutions and artificial intelligence (AI)-augmented analytics, in providing comprehensive and innovative health-care services, in accordance with best international practices. This is in line with MoHAP’s commitment to meeting the needs of patients, supporting future medical decisions, monitoring patient’s conditions remotely and providing preventive health care by leveraging AI-based technologies in an optimal way.
Enhancing digital health
Mubaraka Ibrahim, IT director, MoHAP, said that the platform provides smart solutions in accordance with the latest digital health standards to enhance the capabilities of tracking patients, monitoring their recoveries and sending them alerts and notifications instantaneously about the regular updates on the disease, based on AI technology to significantly enhance the interaction between health-care providers and patients across the country.
Supporting patients
Dr Aisha Suhail, director of the Primary Health Care Department, said: “The Reaya platform has played an impactful role in enhancing effective communication with COVID-19 patients and providing them with necessary health guidelines, as well as in advising them on how to maintain proper self-care and follow physical distancing and isolation rules to safeguard the health and safety of close contacts.”
Dr Suhail underlined that the app has proven to be instrumental, according to patients’ and doctors’ testimonials, noting that patients will undergo a vigorous follow-up until they can get the polymerase chain reaction test done two weeks later when visiting health centres.