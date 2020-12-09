Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has opened a new medical fitness and occupational screening centre in Al Nahda, Dubai on Wednesday.
The two-storey centre includes x-ray rooms, blood sample collection rooms and medical consultation rooms, which have been equipped with the best instruments and smart technologies run by experienced medical, technical and administrative staff.
The centre also includes three state-of-the-art labs that are specialised in haematology, chemical analysis and microbiology and has a 250 per day capacity for VIP medical fitness services and a 3,500 per day capacity for occupational screening services.
13th centre
Inaugurating the 13th medical fitness and screening centre, Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA said that DHA was keeping pace with the comprehensive development work and the continuous transformation that the emirate was witnessing. He said that the ongoing urban expansion called for modern and developed medical facilities that could meet the growing needs of society and its individuals for medical care.
Modern facilities
Al Qatami further added that the DHA was working very carefully to provide customers with all means of health, safety and comfort, through its modern and advanced facilities that were in compliance with the highest standards and protocols in the field, to improve the customer’s journey and simplify all procedures to achieve and exceed customer expectations.
Dr Younis Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Health Care Cooperation, Ahmed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services at the DHA, Engineer Ali Al Mansouri, Director of the Engineering and Medical Equipment Department at the DHA along with other officials and specialists attended the inauguration.