The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority temporarily closed the kitchen at Radisson Blu Hotel on Corniche Street.

Abu Dhabi: A hotel restaurant has been temporarily shut for violating the food and safety code in the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) issued a circular last week to close the kitchen at Radisson Blu Hotel commercial license No. CN – 2243586, located on Corniche Street.

Thamer Al Qasimi, spokesperson at the ADAFSA, said that the administrative closure was due to a number of food violations carried out by the establishment, which posed a threat to the health and safety of consumers.

Al Qasimi confirmed that the hotel’s kitchen will remain closed as long as the offences remain, and will only reopen once the mistakes are rectified.

Despite several warnings, the hotel kitchen was found to have repeated the following offences:

Failure to provide proper storage for foodstuff and food products

Lack of maintenance in the food preparation area

Sweets were not labelled properly

Failure to provide training for food purchasers

He pointed out that the restaurant closure "comes within the framework of the inspectors’ efforts to strengthen compliance of food safety rules in the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” which also emphasises on implementing the strict policy code as issued by authorities.