Heart diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide. So, it is always a good idea to visit a cardiologist and undertake regular check-ups. Fakeeh University Hospital’s Cardiology Department at Dubai Silicon Oasis is equipped with smart technology that helps prevent and manage heart diseases and ensure faster recovery.

Early diagnosis

A heart attack is one of the most common heart conditions affecting people. It is caused by a clot formed in the coronary artery, supplying blood to that segment of the heart. A person having a heart attack, also known as a myocardial infarction, will feel pain in their chest and other areas of their body. Early detection and treatment of a heart attack is critical and can save a life.

A heart attack is distinct from a cardiac arrest; in the latter, the heart completely stops working. Both are medical emergencies, and a heart attack might result in cardiac arrest if left untreated.

Fakeeh University Hospital’s Cardiac Unit has the most advanced solutions for such emergency and complex situations.

Warning signs of a heart attack

A heart attack is a sudden incident; however, in most cases, there are warning signs that one can look out for. They include chest pain — feeling of tightness, pressure, aching or squeezing; pain progressing to the upper abdomen or shoulder, arm, back, neck, jaw, teeth; cold sweating; indigestion/heartburn; nausea; shortness of breath; and sudden dizziness.

Having a healthy heart is a long-term commitment, regardless of age or gender. Making healthy lifestyle choices a habit is key to a longer, healthier and happier life. There are multiple ways one can maintain a healthy heart. Fakeeh University Hospital is here to assist you in both – preventive and curative heart care solutions.

Dr Khaldoun Taha, Consultant Cardiologist

“Heart attack needs immediate attention and treatment,” says Dr Khaldoun Taha, Consultant Cardiologist at Fakeeh University Hospital. “We ensure that the patients receive the most safe, high-quality and cost-effective care at our hospital, by utilising evidence-based practice.”

Holistic heart care

Fakeeh University Hospital’s heart care delivery pathway is built on a multidisciplinary approach for patients, covering a range of medical conditions — be it an emergency or a long-standing chronic heart condition. The team includes consultant and specialist interventional cardiologists, who have extensive experience in management of heart-related disorders.

Dr Syed Sakib Nazir, Specialist Interventional Cardiologist

“Every heart is unique and so are the treatment modalities,” says Dr Syed Sakib Nazir, Specialist Interventional Cardiologist at Fakeeh University Hospital. “By the combination of a multidisciplinary approach and the collective global experience of experts, we can deliver the best possible outcomes for our patients. We also regularly conduct awareness programmes for people in the region so that they can take better care of their heart.”

Fakeeh University Hospital is equipped with a 24x7 Emergency Department fully capable of managing medical and surgical conditions including cardiac emergencies.

Smart technology

Dr Alaeldin Eltom, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist

“Keeping up with the rapid pace in today’s world requires ongoing improvement,” says Dr Alaeldin Eltom, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Fakeeh University Hospital. “This also holds true in the world of interventional cardiology. The idea of adopting the latest technology and intertwining it with healthcare management is to enable more efficient diagnostics and personalised patient management. Technology goes hand in hand with clinical acumen at Fakeeh University Hospital and further aids in improving the cardiac health of patients. Integrated technological solutions combined with extensive clinical knowledge and expertise help drive efficient clinical insights.”

Here are the latest advancements installed at the hospital:

• 3Tesla MRI (MAGNETOM Vida, the first 3T MRI scanner with BioMatrix technology, and MAGNETOM Life with fewer re-scans, scheduling, and consistent, high-quality examinations, customised for high-end clinical routine as well as clinical research)

• Dual Source Acquisition CT scanner

• Bi Plane Cath Lab