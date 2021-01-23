Abu Dhabi: Etisalat has rolled out its free vaccination programme, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, for all eligible employees across the UAE.
The inoculation drive kicked off at Etisalat’s Abu Dhabi headquarters Building A, where a station was set up for employees to conveniently get the vaccine free of charge. The initiative is in line with UAE’s plan to vaccinate more than 50 per cent of the country’s population by the end of March, Etisalat said in a statement sent to Gulf News.
Optional vaccination
“Etisalat is making the Sinopharm vaccine accessible to its employees at selected buildings across the UAE. While vaccination is optional, Etisalat is encouraging its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine jab to protect themselves and their families. So far, more than 2,500 employees have signed up for the first dose of the vaccine,” the statement added.
Etisalat noted it has been implementing “multiple layers of safety measures to ensure the health and safety of customers and its employees.” “As a company, our priority is to work closely with all relevant stakeholders responsibly in keeping its customers, employees and communities safe. Etisalat puts business continuity plans in place to respond to disruptive incidents such as COVID-19, while protecting the health of its employees, ensuring connectivity and minimising the impact of the delivery and quality of services,” the telecommunications company stressed.