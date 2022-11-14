Diabetes is a serious condition characterised by elevated levels of blood sugar, which over time leads to complications affecting many parts of the body such as the heart, eyes, kidneys and nerves.

Managing type 1 diabetes

Type 1 diabetes mellitus is caused by the destruction of pancreatic islet beta-cells that produce insulin, bringing about insulin deficiency. The onset of the disease is generally in youth but it can occur at any age.

Genetic predisposition, putative environmental triggers and problems in immune mechanism can give rise to type 1 diabetes.

A potential approach to cure type 1 is the development of insulin-producing beta-cells from stem cells.

Children with type 1 diabetes need to find the right balance of food, insulin and exercise to keep their blood sugar in the healthy range.

By managing stress, eating healthy food, being active and regularly monitoring blood sugar levels, type 1 diabetes patients can lead a fulfilling life.

Metabolic surgery for type 2 diabetes

Metabolic, or bariatric, surgery is becoming increasingly popular as a treatment for type 2 diabetes as its efficacy has been proven globally.

According to Dubai Health Authority’s latest guidelines, diabetic patients with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 and have at least two comorbidities can be candidates for metabolic surgery. Different types of surgeries are available. However, choosing the right kind of surgery is paramount. The patient’s age, BMI and related comorbidities decide on the kind of surgery he or she can undergo.

Are you at risk?

Being diagnosed early is very important for all types of diabetes. It can save lives and reduce the risk of complications later.

Some people may have a blood sugar level that is higher than usual, but not high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. This is called prediabetes, which means you’re at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Research has shown that for some people, combined lifestyle interventions including diet, physical activity and sustained weight loss can be effective in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes by about 50 per cent.

