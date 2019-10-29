For the first time, residents invited to run on 14-lane highway for fitness challenge

Dubai run on Shaikh Zayed Road. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: For the first time ever, Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road will turn into a running track on Friday, November 8, as the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2019 is inviting residents for the ‘Dubai Run 30x30’ on Shaikh Zayed Road.

The free-to-attend event includes a 5km-run and a 10km-run, with both routes starting and ending at Dubai World Trade Centre.

This marks the first time that people have been allowed to run on a section of the 14-lane highway, giving participants a unique, on-foot perspective of iconic sights as they come together to demonstrate their commitment to an active lifestyle and DFC’s vision to make Dubai the most active city in the world.

The 5km fun run is open to all ages, abilities and fitness levels – also accommodating strollers and wheelchairs to be as inclusive as possible for families and people of determination. It also serves as a fun day out for schools as well as government and corporate groups, who are encouraged to sign up and attend the run with all their friends and colleagues.

The 10km-run, meanwhile, has been created for running enthusiasts who are 18 years of age or older, in which they can aim to beat their personal best.

Registration is essential prior to the event for all attendees eight years and older for the 5km fun run and 18 years and older for the 10km run. Children under 8 do not need to sign up to take part in the 5km fun run.

Registration is open on PlatinumList: dubai.platinumlist.net

Dubai Run is presented by DEWA, in association with Etisalat, Dubai Police, RTA and ARN.

Dubai Run 30x30

Where: Sheikh Zayed Road (starts and ends on Dubai World Trade Centre)

When: November 8, Friday

About DFC

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is an initiative of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. DFC has been created to motivate the people of Dubai to boost their physical activity and commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days.