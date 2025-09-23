Abu Dhabi Biobank, NMC partner to expand cord blood banking in UAE

Parents can now store or donate cord blood for future therapies and medical innovation
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Biobank has announced a new partnership with NMC Healthcare to provide cord blood storage services for families across the UAE. The collaboration will make both private and public cord blood banking available at NMC hospitals, giving parents the chance to secure a healthier future for their children while also supporting research and new medical treatments.
Cord blood, rich in stem cells, has been used in more than 60,000 transplants worldwide to treat over 80 diseases, including blood disorders, immune deficiencies and certain cancers. Yet despite its importance, more than 95 per cent of cord blood is discarded after birth, often due to lack of awareness.
Through this partnership, expectant parents at selected NMC hospitals will be offered the option of storing their child’s cord blood for private use or donating it to public banks for medical research and future therapies. Participating hospitals include NMC Royal Hospital – Abu Dhabi, NMC Royal Hospital – Khalifa City, NMC Specialty Hospital – Abu Dhabi, NMC Royal Hospital – Mohammed Bin Zayed City, and NMC Specialty Hospital – Al Ain.
Paul Downey, General Manager of Abu Dhabi Biobank, said: “Every cord blood sample is a promise of hope and medical breakthroughs. We’re proud to be working with NMC Healthcare to ensure more families can be part of this powerful solution. With NMC’s extensive maternity and neonatal network, we can expand awareness and provide families with access to cord blood banking services in a safe and simple way.”
The Biobank already partners with hospitals such as Danat Al Emarat, Corniche Hospital and Kanad Hospital. Its services include both public donation and affordable private banking, with the ability to safely preserve stem cells for up to 30 years.
Dr Zaka Ullah Khan, Chief Clinical Officer of NMC Healthcare, said: “Cord blood banking isn’t just a medical service, but a gift of health for tomorrow. Our partnership with Abu Dhabi Biobank aligns with our commitment to providing comprehensive and personalised care. As we mark our 50th anniversary this year, this collaboration strengthens our role in building a future-focused healthcare ecosystem in the UAE.”
The Biobank, located in Masdar City, is a state-of-the-art facility equipped with robotic systems for processing, storage and retrieval of biological samples. Its operations support long-term research and treatment development, contributing to the UAE’s efforts to become a global hub for medical innovation.
This initiative supports the UAE’s national strategy to advance personalised medicine and research-driven healthcare. By building one of the largest cord blood repositories in the region, Abu Dhabi Biobank aims to unlock the potential of stem cell therapies and provide families with greater opportunities for prevention and treatment.
Expectant families can learn more or register for services through Abu Dhabi Biobank’s advisors by calling or messaging 800 213, or by visiting participating NMC branches.
