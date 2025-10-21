GOLD/FOREX
Blood's Silent Messages: How PRIME Hospital is transforming haematology care in Dubai

Women face blood health challenges from menstruation, pregnancy, and hormonal changes

GN Focus Report
Dr. Kavya Keerthana
Dr. Kavya Keerthana

In today’s fast-paced world, many women in the UAE ignore the subtle signs their bodies are trying to tell them, persistent fatigue, frequent infections, unexplained bruises, or shortness of breath. These symptoms, often mistaken for stress or nutritional imbalance, may indicate serious underlying blood disorders.

PRIME Hospital in Dubai is addressing this hidden health crisis through its advanced haematology services, led by experienced specialist Dr. Kavya Keerthana.

A rising need for precision blood diagnostics

Modern haematology goes far beyond treating iron deficiency. It plays a crucial role in diagnosing and managing complex conditions such as:

  • Haematological cancers like myeloma, lymphoma, and leukaemia

  • Abnormalities in white cells, platelets, or haemoglobin

  • Genetic blood disorders like sickle cell anaemia and thalassaemia

  • Pregnancy-related blood complications

  • Clotting disorders and thromboembolic conditions

  • Transfusion management and iron overload

“Blood is the body’s silent messenger,” explains Dr. Kavya Keerthana, SpecialistClinical  Haematologist at PRIME Hospital. “By the time symptoms are obvious, the condition may already be advanced. Early detection is everything.”

Women and Blood Disorders: An overlooked risk

Women face distinct haematological challenges due to menstruation, pregnancy, and hormonal variations. Yet many go undiagnosed until complications arise. Dr. Keerthana’s clinic at PRIME Hospital provides targeted evaluations for women who experience frequent miscarriages, excessive bleeding, or unexplained weakness during pregnancy.

“We see many women who have been living with undiagnosed haemoglobinopathies or platelet disorders,” Dr. Keerthana adds. “With the right diagnosis and care, they can reclaim their health and confidence.”

An integrated approach at PRIME Hospital

Backed by advanced diagnostics and a collaborative care team, Dr. Keerthana’s practice offers end-to-end care, from initial investigations to lifelong monitoring. Whether managing haematological cancers or chronic genetic conditions, her focus remains on delivering clarity, confidence, and continuity in care.

Don’t ignore the signs

For specialist consultation, visit PRIME Hospital, Dubai.

Call 04 292 9777 or visit www.primehealth.ae

