Blood's Silent Messages: How PRIME Hospital is transforming haematology care in Dubai

Women face blood health challenges from menstruation, pregnancy, and hormonal changes
In today’s fast-paced world, many women in the UAE ignore the subtle signs their bodies are trying to tell them, persistent fatigue, frequent infections, unexplained bruises, or shortness of breath. These symptoms, often mistaken for stress or nutritional imbalance, may indicate serious underlying blood disorders.
PRIME Hospital in Dubai is addressing this hidden health crisis through its advanced haematology services, led by experienced specialist Dr. Kavya Keerthana.
Modern haematology goes far beyond treating iron deficiency. It plays a crucial role in diagnosing and managing complex conditions such as:
Haematological cancers like myeloma, lymphoma, and leukaemia
Abnormalities in white cells, platelets, or haemoglobin
Genetic blood disorders like sickle cell anaemia and thalassaemia
Pregnancy-related blood complications
Clotting disorders and thromboembolic conditions
Transfusion management and iron overload
“Blood is the body’s silent messenger,” explains Dr. Kavya Keerthana, SpecialistClinical Haematologist at PRIME Hospital. “By the time symptoms are obvious, the condition may already be advanced. Early detection is everything.”
Women face distinct haematological challenges due to menstruation, pregnancy, and hormonal variations. Yet many go undiagnosed until complications arise. Dr. Keerthana’s clinic at PRIME Hospital provides targeted evaluations for women who experience frequent miscarriages, excessive bleeding, or unexplained weakness during pregnancy.
“We see many women who have been living with undiagnosed haemoglobinopathies or platelet disorders,” Dr. Keerthana adds. “With the right diagnosis and care, they can reclaim their health and confidence.”
Backed by advanced diagnostics and a collaborative care team, Dr. Keerthana’s practice offers end-to-end care, from initial investigations to lifelong monitoring. Whether managing haematological cancers or chronic genetic conditions, her focus remains on delivering clarity, confidence, and continuity in care.
